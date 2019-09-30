Riyadh believes aggravation of situation with Iran will lead to jump in oil prices

Karabakh army conducts maneuvers, regroupings, military exercises

Armenia PM: Key matter is diversification of Eurasian transport infrastructure

PM: Agricultural insurance kicking off in Armenia (VIDEO)

PACE autumn session opens in Strasbourg

Chair of Eurasian Economic Commission Board: Transport volume within EEU does not increase globally

PetroChina discovers new oil field

Pashinyan: Jacques Chirac was one of symbols of revival of Armenian-French interstate relations

Armenian from Uzbekistan being subjected to violence by doctors in Russia hospital

IC: Severe accident at Arteni village of Armenia occurs amid wrong actions of participants of ongoing drills

Jermuk residents sue Armenian Ecology Minister

WCIT 2019: At the intersection of innovation, technology and talent

Armenian Deputy PM: Development of transport, logical sphere in Eurasian Union will create new opportunities

President Armen Sarkissian and his wife visit Chinese embassy in Armenia

Armenia official: Transportation, movement rules should be standard within Eurasian Economic Union

Russian Finance Minister: Unresolved bureaucratic issues impede digitization within Eurasian Union

Victor Soghomonyan: Robert Kocharyan passes examination at Izmirlian MC

Armenia ex-official’s attorney: Gagik Khachatryan will be granted amnesty

Singapore’s PM takes short walk in Yerevan, tastes Armenian lavash at local supermarket

Armenia justice minister: Government has adopted balanced approach toward judiciary

Saudi Crown Prince considers attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil infrastructure as “act of war”

Ucom is technical sponsor of WCIT 2019, the World IT Congress to be held in Armenia

Armen Sarkissian congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th anniversary of China

World oil prices are falling

PM: Armenia may become energy hub in Eurasian Union

Trump wants to meet with whistleblower who wrote complaint about him

Belarus’ Lukashenko to arrive in Armenia

Yerevan hosting Eurasia conference

Riyadh believes aggravation of situation with Iran will lead to jump in oil prices

Armenia ex-official to remain in custody

France bidding farewell to Jacques Chirac

Jacques Chirac family does not want Le Pen to attend commemoration event for France ex-president

France pays tribute Jacques Chirac

Caligula's ring to ba auctioned in London

Singapore PM visits Armenian Genocide Memorial

Singapore PM’s wife impressed by lavash baking (PHOTO)

We are on the verge of a great historical era, Armenia president tells Singapore PM

Artsakh president attends liturgy at Gandzasar monastery

Armenia president congratulates Israeli counterpart on Rosh Hashanah

Loris Tjeknavorian proposed as Iran's peace ambassador to UN

Iran’s Rouhani to arrive in Armenia on Monday

World’s largest Yazidi temple opens in Armenia (PHOTO)

Pashinyan: Singapore to host Days of Armenia next year

Lee Hsien Loong: Armenian church is the oldest in Singapore

Armenia, Singapore to sign bilateral agreement on services, trade and investments (PHOTOS)

Armenia, Singapore PMs hold joint press conference in Yerevan

Welcoming ceremony for Singapore PM starts at Armenian PM’s official residence

Iranian Armenians honor St. Gevorg

Maryland police shoot and kill man who stabbed 5 in shopping mall

Azerbaijani foreign minister: No progress in Karabakh settlement over last year

Syrian MFA statement to UN: US and Turkish attempts to create a security zone violate UN Charter

Dead body found in water utility in Yerevan

Trump's presidential campaign gets $ 15 mn since impeachment starts

Dead body of child, 1, found in Armenia’s Vayk town

Mutafyan, Ohanjanyan’s lawyers suggest investigator to detain Armenia PM

Armenian FM to attend ceremony in memory of Jacques Chirac

Artsakh President attends premiere of “Arran - a mystical country” movie

Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong arrives in Armenia (PHOTOS)

Armenian PM, his spouse attend concert dedicated to 150th anniversary of Komitas in Gyumri (PHOTOS)

Armen Sarkissian congratulates Artur Chilingarov on his 80th birthday

Soldier, who dies in Karabakh, was from Aragatsotn province (PHOTOS)

US Congressmen demand "immediate halt of military aid to Azerbaijan"

Julian Assange's father to receive award on behalf of his son

2nd person arrested along lines of criminal case into showing disrespect toward Yerevan judge

PM congratulates Armenian national hero Nikolai Ryzhkov on his 90th anniversary

Deputy chief of General Staff of Armenia Armed Forces visits 5th military unit

9 blasts occur in Afghanistan ahead of presidential election

Armenia premier holds consultation on Anticorruption Strategy

IC of Armenia: Another person brought under criminal investigation into pressure on judge Danibekyan

Opposition may vote no-confidence in UK government next week

Artur Vanetsyan arrives in Artsakh

Criminal case launched into Karabakh army soldier’s death

PM: Another army equivalent to existing one has formed in Armenia in just 24 hours (PHOTOS)

Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire over 150 times in passing week

Yerevan former mayor charged

Armenia Investigative Committee to investigate criminal case on manifesting disrespect against judge

Rudolph Giuliani cancels attendance to Eurasian Economic Union conference in Armenia

Armenia defense minister visits military camp (PHOTOS)

Armenia President congratulates Czech Rep. counterpart on his birthday

Karabakh army soldier dies

Armenia, Iran FMs discuss matters on agenda of bilateral friendly relations

2019 European Heritage Days open at Amberd fortress

Armenia FM in New York, meets with Syria deputy PM

Afghanistan conducting presidential election

Armenia premier at Sisian town

Newspaper: Armenia parliament majority faction member to lose PACE seat

Newspaper: Putin security officers already in Yerevan

Armenia PM: I have come to follow course of military exercises

Uzbekistan citizen robs Yerevan apartment

Baku responds to Armenia PM

Armenian MP: Armenia can't allow weakening of Mekhitarist Congregation

Armenia, North Macedonia establish diplomatic relations

China Ambassador: More than 10,000 Chinese expected to visit Armenia this year

Armenia PM on issuance of Eurobonds

Armenian FM meets with Iraqi counterpart

China Ambassador to Armenia: Some countries trying to speculate about Chinese domestic affairs

Russian, Iranian and Singaporean leaders to arrive in Armenia on October 1

China intends to end Tranche 3 of North-South Road Corridor construction within prescribed time limit

51-year-old citizen of Etchmiadzin charged with murder of UVLD Vice-President

Armenian PM meets Indian counterpart, Simon Martirosyan becomes champion, 27.09.2019 digest

EU warns Iran it could withdraw from nuclear deal