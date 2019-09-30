News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
September 30
USD
476
EUR
520.03
RUB
7.4
ME-USD
0.09
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
September 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476
EUR
520.03
RUB
7.4
ME-USD
0.09
Show news feed
Riyadh believes aggravation of situation with Iran will lead to jump in oil prices
Riyadh believes aggravation of situation with Iran will lead to jump in oil prices
Region:World News, Iran, Middle East
Theme: Politics, Economics

The world community must take decisive steps to deter Iran in order to prevent further escalation, which could result in an unprecedented jump in oil prices, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammad Bin Salman Al Saud said.

“If the world does not take a strong and firm action to deter Iran, we will see further escalations that will threaten world interests. Oil supplies will be disrupted and oil prices will jump to unimaginably high numbers that we haven’t seen in our lifetimes,” Prince Mohammed said in an interview with CBS on Sunday evening. 

According to Prince Mohammed, he hoped that a military response could be avoided, and warned that war between the two countries would have devastating consequences far beyond Saudi Arabia, FT reported

“The region represents about 30 per cent of the world’s energy supplies, about 20 per cent of global trade passages, about 4 per cent of the world GDP. Imagine all of these three things stop,” he said adding that this means a total collapse of the global economy, and not just Saudi Arabia or the Middle East countries.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
US Vice President speaks with senators about possible measures against Iran
Pence pointed to the goal of the US authorities, which is to restore the previous level containment of Tehran…
 Iran, Saudi Arabia to exchange diplomatic visits
The visas have been issued for both sides to make this trip...
 Armenia analyst: Iran-Saudi Arabia military conflict is possible
But there is no need to assess the likelihood of a war between them…
 Orientalist: Tehran- ar-Riyāḍ conflict may lead to fall of Saudi Arabia
The relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia dramatically deteriorated after the famous Shiite cleric Sheikh Nimr Bakr and forty-six other convicts were executed on January 2...
 Sudan severs diplomatic relations with Iran
In addition, it declared the Iranian ambassador persona non grata…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos