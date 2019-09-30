Trump wants to meet with whistleblower who wrote complaint about him

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday he wants to meet with an intelligence officer who wrote a complaint about him because of a July telephone conversation between the head of the Washington administration and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, NY Post reported.
“Like every American, I deserve to meet my accuser,” Trump tweeted. “[E]specially when this accuser, the so-called ‘Whistleblower,’ represented a perfect conversation with a foreign leader in a totally inaccurate and fraudulent way.”
In addition, the US President expressed a desire to meet with the person who gavethe data that became the basis for his report.