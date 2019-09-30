Belarus’ Lukashenko to arrive in Armenia

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko is scheduled to be on a working trip to Armenia, from Monday to Tuesday, to take part in a session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian leader.

The heads of state of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states will have a narrow-participation meeting and an extended session to discuss economic cooperation, financial policy, energy sector, international activities, and cooperation with third states.

Speaking at the session, Lukashenko will voice Belarus’ position on interaction within the EAEU and the country’s vision on the future of the organization.

The Supreme Eurasian Economic Council the highest supranational body of the Eurasian Economic Union which comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.