News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
September 30
USD
476
EUR
520.03
RUB
7.4
ME-USD
0.09
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
September 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476
EUR
520.03
RUB
7.4
ME-USD
0.09
Show news feed
Belarus’ Lukashenko to arrive in Armenia
Belarus’ Lukashenko to arrive in Armenia
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko is scheduled to be on a working trip to Armenia, from Monday to Tuesday, to take part in a session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian leader.

The heads of state of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states will have a narrow-participation meeting and an extended session to discuss economic cooperation, financial policy, energy sector, international activities, and cooperation with third states.

Speaking at the session, Lukashenko will voice Belarus’ position on interaction within the EAEU and the country’s vision on the future of the organization.

The Supreme Eurasian Economic Council the highest supranational body of the Eurasian Economic Union which comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia PM: Key matter is diversification of Eurasian transport infrastructure
Armenia is ready to make every effort to ensure access to new markets…
 Chair of Eurasian Economic Commission Board: Transport volume within EEU does not increase globally
“This is a disaster for us, we will not stand the competition at such a pace…
 Armenian Deputy PM: Development of transport, logical sphere in Eurasian Union will create new opportunities
Armenia is the only country that does not have common borders with the Eurasian Union…
 Armenia official: Transportation, movement rules should be standard within Eurasian Economic Union
As per the deputy PM, cargo transportation is the number-one issue for all EAEU countries…
Russian Finance Minister: Unresolved bureaucratic issues impede digitization within Eurasian Union
“This center should not be state-owned, but business will provide the service…
PM: Armenia may become energy hub in Eurasian Union
He noted that during the chairmanship, Armenia made its best to solve problems that could give impetus to such a key issue…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos