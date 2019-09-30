News
Yerevan hosting Eurasia conference
Yerevan hosting Eurasia conference
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics


YEREVAN. – A conference, entitled “Transit Potential of the Eurasian Continent,” is taking place Monday in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

The event has brought together chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC)—and Armenia’s former Prime Minister—Tigran Sargsyan, as well as politicians and business community representatives from the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member countries.

The conference will focus on the development of transcontinental transport links, as well as of a single transport and logistics system.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will deliver welcoming remarks at the conference.

The EEC is the executive body of the EAEU which comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
