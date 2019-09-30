Armenia ex-official’s attorney: Gagik Khachatryan will be granted amnesty

YEREVAN. – The legal defender of Gagik Khachatryan, former Minister of Finance and ex-Chairman of the State Revenue Committee of Armenia, has appealed the decision on the attachment that has been placed on his property and cash. Khachatryan’s attorney, Yerem Sargsyan, on Monday informed about this to reporters outside the Criminal Court of Appeal.

He added that a ban has been placed on the visitation rights of his client.

Referring to the aforesaid court’s ruling, the lawyer said they are considering petitioning to the minister of justice in order to launch disciplinary action against the presiding judge.

As per the attorney, the Criminal Court of Appeal did not substantiate the charge of large-scale misuse that has been brought against his client.

And as for the accusation of abuse of official power, according to Sargsyan, even if the court finds a reasonable doubt, then an apparent amnesty would apply.

“And the Court of Cassation has a precedent ruling that if amnesty is applied toward any act, the court must deny the motion for arrest,” he added, in particular.

As reported earlier, the Criminal Court of Appeal on Monday denied the appeal by Gagik Khachatryan’s attorneys against the decision to arrest him, and therefore Khachatryan will remain in custody.

The Criminal Court of Appeal upheld the decision of a first instance court to place Khachatryan under custody.

He was arrested on August 30, and by the ruling of a capital city Yerevan court of first instance.

Gagik Khachatryan is accused of large-scale misuse and abuse of official power when he was in office.