PM: Armenia may become energy hub in Eurasian Union

Armenia can become an energy hub in the Eurasian Union, and close cooperation with Iran can contribute to this, said Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday during the international forum “Transit Potential of the Eurasian Continent.”

He noted that during the chairmanship, Armenia made its best to solve problems that could give impetus to such a key issue as the development and diversification of transport infrastructure, which will increase the economic and trade turnover within the Union, as well as export opportunities.

According to him, the Eurasian continent has always been an economic and cultural mosaic, in which Armenia historically occupied an important place at the crossroads of the Silk Road.

"Today, Armenia, due to its location, can become a reliable transport corridor due to the inevitable increase in traffic,” he added.

The Prime Minister noted that the forum provides an opportunity to discuss prospects for the development and deepening of integration processes.

“The forum will discuss the development of transcontinental transport links, a single transport and logistics system. Based on the results of the discussions, it will be possible to assess the possibilities of identifying barriers, we will be able to outline the challenges for the future,” the PM noted.

As reported earlier, “Transit Potential of the Eurasian Continent” is taking place on Monday.