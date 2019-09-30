Armen Sarkissian congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th anniversary of China

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory message to the Chinese leader Xi Jinping on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of China.
According to the message, the Armenian-Chinese historical relationship dates back to the times of the Great Silk Road, when close commercial and cultural ties were established between our peoples.
Armenia attaches great importance to the consistent development of friendly relations and political dialogue with China and mutually beneficial cooperation in the fields of economy, education, science and culture, he noted reaffirming Armenia's readiness to actively participate in Belt and Road Initiative programs.
“I am convinced that due to joint efforts the Armenian-Chinese partnership based on mutual respect and trust will continue to develop in different areas for the benefit of our peoples,” the message reads.