Monday
September 30
ՀայEngРусTür
Armenia official: Transportation, movement rules should be standard within Eurasian Economic Union
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The rules for transportation and movement should be standard within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). Mher Grigoryan, Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia, on Monday told this to reporters.

Asked about the issues of Armenia’s trucks at the Russian-Georgian border—and according to the official theory, due to their being overloaded—Grigoryan responded that this matter was being discussed.

“Discussions are needed to bring about single rules for cargo transport, transport infrastructures, tariffs, ”the Armenian deputy PM said. “[But] I’m convinced that the problem will be resolved.” 

In his words, cargo transportation is the number-one issue for all EAEU countries.

“A single [EAEU] transit corridor hasn’t been introduced [yet]; we’re trying to do that,” Grigoryan said. “The rules for transportation and movement should be standard within the EAEU. Otherwise, the effectiveness of the organization is in question.”

The Armenian official added that this matter has been discussed Monday, and he hopes that there will be results.

“I’m convinced there will be heated discussions at the meeting,” Mher Grigoryan said.

As reported earlier, a conference, entitled “Transit Potential of the Eurasian Continent,” is taking place Monday in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia. 

The event has brought together chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC)—and Armenia’s former Prime Minister—Tigran Sargsyan, as well as politicians and business community representatives from the EAEU member countries. 

The EEC is the executive body of the EAEU which comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
