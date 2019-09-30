Singapore’s PM takes short walk in Yerevan, tastes Armenian lavash at local supermarket

Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has shared on his Instagram some photos from Yerevan.
The photos captured him at the Republic Square and one of the local supermarkets, where he tasted Armenian lavash.
“Took a short #jalanjalan through the beautiful streets of Yerevan at night. Saw the fountains at Republic Square up close, got a look at a local supermarket and tasted freshly baked traditional Armenian lavash bread. – LHL,” he captured the photos.
The PM also shared a video of highlights of his first full day in Yerevan, including meetings with Armenian President Armen Sarkissian and PM Nikol Pashinyan.
“Armenia and Singapore have a long history together, and several notable Armenians have made their mark in our society – Raffles Hotel and @straitstimes were both started by Singaporean Armenians.⠀
Now, we are taking our bilateral relationship further, through exchanges and the Eurasian Economic Union-Singapore FTA which was concluded after only 2 years. Singapore and Armenia will also sign our bilateral Services and Investment Agreement – that we concluded after only a breakneck one year! Good work to the respective teams! – LHL” he captured the video.
As reported earlier, the Singapore's PM arrived in Yerevan to attend the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council scheduled for October 1.