Russian Finance Minister: Unresolved bureaucratic issues impede digitization within Eurasian Union

Unresolved bureaucratic issues hinder the possibility of final digitization within the Eurasian Union, the Russian First Deputy PM, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov in Yerevan on Monday during the international forum “Transit Potential of the Eurasian Continent.”

According to him, a single ‘cloud’ should be created where information on the production of goods, final destination and so on will be received.

“This center should not be state-owned, but business will provide the service,” he noted.

Siluanov also added that transport services are an important element for the GDP of any member state, and having it, you can count on serious income.

“The territory of our Union is 14% of land, and the future of the Eurasian Union, depends on how we organize transport corridors and flows. The barriers, of course, remained. You need to understand that digitization can solve a lot of problems, including with administration, and also facilitate the export of goods,” he said adding that in Russia there are elements of subsidies in this area, however, they must be the same throughout the Union.

As reported earlier, “Transit Potential of the Eurasian Continent” is taking place on Monday.