Pashinyan: Jacques Chirac was one of symbols of revival of Armenian-French interstate relations

YEREVAN. – The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on Monday paid a visit to the French embassy.
The PM extended his condolences—on behalf of the Armenian government and on his own behalf—to French Ambassador Jonathan Lacôte, the embassy staff, and the friendly people of France on the passing of former French President Jacques Chirac.
Also, Pashinyan signed the respective book of condolences that has opened at the French embassy.
“President Chirac was indeed one of the symbols of the revival of Armenian-French interstate relations,” he wrote, in particular. “The Armenian people will never forget his sincere friendship, determined contribution to the process of international recognition of the Armenian Genocide, and mediatory efforts in the pacific settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)] conflict. His state visit to Armenia was a great event for us.
“Jacques Chirac’s passing is indeed a great loss for us all.
“His name will always remain bright in our hearts and souls.”
Jacques Chirac passed away on September 26, at the age of 86.