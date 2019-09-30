News
Armenia PM: Key matter is diversification of Eurasian transport infrastructure
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on Monday delivered remarks at the opening of the two-day international conference, entitled “Transit Potential of the Eurasian Continent,” which is taking place in capital city Yerevan.

The event is organized on the initiative of PM Pashinyan, and within the framework of the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council—the highest supranational body of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) which comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.

“During Armenia’s chairmanship at the EAEU, we have made maximum effort to further ensure the positive dynamics of integration, as well as to address issues that may be an added incentive for economic growth in our countries,” he noted, in particular. “In this context, one of the key domains is the development and diversification of Eurasian transport infrastructures, which will ensure the growth of commodity turnover within the EAEU, as well as export of goods to foreign markets.

“The Republic of Armenia, proceeding from its geographical peculiarities, is ready to make every effort to ensure access to new markets as well as the necessary infrastructures and logistics in the context of the inevitable increase in cargo and passenger transportation in the near future.

“Armenia may also become a regional energy hub that will unite the single market of the Eurasian Economic Union and the electricity system of Iran.”
This text available in   Հայերեն
