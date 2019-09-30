News
Monday
September 30
Armenia Investigative Committee hosts regular meeting with public monitors
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

Deputy Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Armenia, Head of the General Department of Military Investigation Artak Krkyasharyan today chaired a discussion meeting with members of the group of public monitors, as reported the Department of Information and Public Relations of the Investigative Committee.

The materials of a specific criminal case being examined by non-governmental organizations were considered during the meeting.

The non-governmental organizations have completed studies on two criminal cases being examined by the monitoring group and have prepared reports that will be transferred to the Investigative Committee.

The Investigative Committee of Armenia and non-governmental organizations have signed an agreement on setting up a public monitoring task force to detect potential omissions during the preliminary investigation of certain cases instituted in relation to deaths during military service and dispel public interest in the disputed circumstances, as well as rule out various interpretations of those circumstances.
