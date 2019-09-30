President Armen Sarkissian and his wife visit Chinese embassy in Armenia

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian and his wife Nouneh Sarkissian visited Monday the Chinese Embassy in Armenia.
The President congratulated Ambassador Tian Erlun, the Embassy staff on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the National Day of China.
"We have the potential to further deepen and deepen our relationship with China,” he noted.
According to him, Erlun thanked President for visit and congratulations.
“We have organized various events on this occasion, but today's visit to the Embassy is the most important. We are ready to expand cooperation between our countries. As an ambassador, I see a tremendous potential for developing relationships,” he noted.
The sides exchanged views on ways to develop Armenian-Chinese relations, as well as opportunities for organizing a conference on China in Armenia at the President's initiative, which the ambassador considered important.
Reference was also made to the possible cooperation within the ATOM (Advanced Tomorrow) program of one of the new presidential initiatives in the field of science and technology development in Armenia.