Armenian Deputy PM: Development of transport, logical sphere in Eurasian Union will create new opportunities

The development of the transport and logical sphere within the Eurasian Union will create new opportunities, the Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan said on Monday at the "Transit Potential of the Eurasian Continent" international forum

According to him, Armenia is the only country that does not have common borders with the Eurasian Union, and in order for us to count on the profitability of our capital investments, we need to understand what benefit Yerevan can have, taking into account the geopolitical component.

“In addition, the regulation of issues in connection with Armenia, taking into account this factor, may become a ready-made product for the development of international cooperation,” he noted.

Grigoryan noted that Armenia is at the junction of one of the two directions in the transport and logical sphere within the framework of the Eurasian Union.

“Armenia has an integration agreement with the EU, and the development of transport corridors can create opportunities for both Yerevan and the Eurasian Economic Union as a whole. Armenia will focus on developing a development strategy for these areas,” he noted.