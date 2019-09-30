Armenian from Uzbekistan being subjected to violence by doctors in Russia hospital

A native of Uzbekistan, working in Rostov-on-Don, Roman Babayan, was in intensive care after accidentally hitting a high-voltage cable at work.

He was taken to the burn department. However, according to a friend of Roman Babayan, Arzu Nabiev, not only the doctors of the Rostov hospital, but also his employer, are not interested in providing aid to him.

According to Arzu Nabiev, Roman Babayan, who is in intensive care, was subjected to violence by doctors. He also said that Babayan is not fed at hospital.

“A friend told me that he had a nightmare, how the bed is burning, and began to scream and call for help. Then he jumped from the bed to the floor, but he was not allowed to move. The doctor came running and was beating him. The nurses replaced the bedding, but I saw that there was blood on the mattress. I called the doctor on call and asked for an explanation. He said the patient was out of his mind,” his friend said.

Nabiev tried to videotape the story of Roman, but after the incident the department posted an announcement that shooting a video was prohibited. According to a friend, the doctors immediately put Roman in the hallway. Nabiev is forced to bring food to a friend almost every day. According to him, they don’t feed Roman at the hospital, as, according to doctors, they cannot keep up with all the patients.

In turn, the head of the burn department, Harutyun Dombaev said that the hospital had never encountered so much negativity in social networks, and Arzu Nabiev, who seemed to be either a brother or a cousin of Roman, invents everything.

According to Dombaev, Nabiev also records all the conversations on a voice recorder and takes pictures of the hospital staff on camera, after which he edits the video.

The publication also contacted the employer of Babayan, Rostislav Snopikov, who stated that Arzu Nabiev was trying to extort 500 thousand rubles for the surgery. He also noted that he did not refuse to provide assistance and had already transferred 50 thousand rubles for Roman’s treatment.