Tehran announced its readiness to act in response to Europe's non-compliance with Iranian deal conditions

According to him, Iran reserves the right to act in response to non-compliance by the France, Germany, the UK with its obligations under the nuclear deal, TASS reported.

He also stated that, according to Tehran, Yemen's Houthi rebels are taking action against Saudi Arabia in accordance with the legal right of the people of Yemen to defend.

The actions of the people of Yemen against Saudi Arabia are the country's legal right to respond to aggression, he noted adding that Iran is ready to send humanitarian aid to Yemen as soon as possible but all roads are closed and Yemen is under siege.