Artur Davtyan leaves for Kyrgyzstan on working visit

Armenian Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan has left for a working visit to the Kyrgyzstan in the regular sessions of Coordination Council of Prosecutors' General of Member-States of the CIS to be held in Bishkek as well as the session of the Prosecutors General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

Artur Davtyan will deliver speeches at both sessions.

Within the visit, he will hold bilateral meetings with the Prosecutors General of the participating countries and the heads of the delegations. As a result of the meeting with the Prosecutor General of Uzbekistan Nigmatilla Yuldashev, a memorandum of cooperation is expected to be signed between the Prosecutor General's offices of the two states.