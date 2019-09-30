His Holiness Karekin II receives US Congressman Frank Pallone

His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians today received Member of the US House of Representatives, Co-Chair of the Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues Frank Pallone at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin.

Welcoming Mr. Frank Pallone’s subsequent visit to the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, His Holiness Karekin II touched upon Pallone’s consistent efforts for the strengthening of US-Armenia ties and his focus on the hardships that Armenia is overcoming.

During the meeting, the Catholicos of All Armenians and the Co-Chair of the Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues talked about the current state of affairs in the Middle East and the decrease in the number of Christian communities and touched upon the efforts that are being made for a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the challenges facing the Republic of Armenia and Church-State relations.