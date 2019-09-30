News
Monday
September 30
Armenian political party leader: Government pressuring courts
Armenian political party leader: Government pressuring courts
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenia doesn’t have an independent judiciary. Judges are under pressure, just like they have been for many years. This is what leader of Yerkir Tsirani political party Zaruhi Postanjyan told journalists today.

According to her, the government is pressuring courts. “Judges have committed violations of human rights. There are cases regarding all judges that may be used against them over time, and we see this. Judges can’t act freely because they are vulnerable,” Postanjyan said, adding that judicial reforms require the adoption of a concept paper, not vetting or pressure on members of the Constitutional Court or blockage of entrances to and exits from courts.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
