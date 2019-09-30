News
Iranian minister: Iran ready to help increase cargo transportation through Armenia
Iranian minister: Iran ready to help increase cargo transportation through Armenia
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Economics

Iran is ready to support the efforts to increase cargo transportation through Armenia. This is what Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami said during a panel session entitled “Great Eurasia in the Context of Development of Transcontinental Transport Relations”.

According to him, he has held preliminary talks over railways with Armenia’s Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures Suren Papikyan. “There are companies that want to do business in Armenia, and we are ready to support them. It is important to increase the volume of cargo transportation,” he stated, adding that Iran currently attaches importance to the growth of commercial mobility through new railways.

The minister mentioned that, for the growth of cooperation, including within the Eurasian Economic Union, it is necessary to aspire for liberalization of commerce and for the development of logistics in Iran which will encompass 60 cities and settlements. “This will facilitate the transport of products from India to China to Russia and Europe. This approach is particularly interesting for landlocked countries,” Mohammad Eslami added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
