Armenia MOD tours military units of first military formation

Armenia’s Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan yesterday toured the military units of the first military formation.
As reported the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, the defense minister visited one of the military schools, toured the tent camp of reserve officers having joined the armed forces within the scope of the strategic military exercises and the excluded training spots and followed the shooting preparation drills.
Commander of the military formation, Colonel Zhirayr Poghosyan presented the course of drills being held with the reserve officers and underscored the fact that the operations of the replenished subdivisions are harmonious.