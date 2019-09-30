News
EDB Deputy Chair: Size of loan for construction of North-South road is $ 180 million
EDB Deputy Chair: Size of loan for construction of North-South road is $ 180 million
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

The size of the loan provided by the Eurasian Development Bank to Armenia for the construction of the North-South road is $ 180 million, said on Monday Deputy Chair of the Management Board, State Secretary of EDB Andrey Krainiy

Eurasian Development Bank is ready to support projects that will contribute to the development of the Eurasian Economic Union, the Deputy Chair noted.

According to him, over the years of the Union’s existence, not a single high-speed railway has been built in any Eurasian Economic Union, while in China over 1000 km of such roads have been built at the same time.

“One needs to be active and attract resources for the implementation of serious projects, and one should not be shy that any economy of a country is resourceful. The same resource countries are Canada and Australia, but this does not prevent them from developing their economy,” he noted.

 
