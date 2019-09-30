News
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani arrives in Armenia
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani arrives in Armenia
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Politics


Iranian President Hassan Rouhani arrives in Armenia to take part in the regular session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council on October 1 in Yerevan.

As reported earlier, the heads of state of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) countries, as well as chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC)—and Armenia’s former Prime Minister—Tigran Sargsyan will participate in the aforesaid meeting.

Singapore’s PM Lee Hsien Loong as well as Moldovan President Igor Dodon, Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Zenebekov and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko have already arrived in Yerean.

The Supreme Eurasian Economic Council is the highest supranational body of the EAEU—which comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan—and the EEC is the executive body of the EAEU.
