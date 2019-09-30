News
News
One dollar drops below AMD 476 in Armenia
One dollar drops below AMD 476 in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 475.97/$1 in Armenia on Monday; this is down by AMD 0.03 from the previous business day in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 519.81 (down by AMD 0.22), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 585.68 (up by AMD 0.82), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.34 (down by AMD 0.06) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 268.1, AMD 23,053.57 and AMD 14,155.08, respectively.
