Missing man, 85, found dead in Yerevan canal

YEREVAN. – A man who was declared missing has been found dead in a street canal in Yerevan.
On September 28, at 7:25 pm, Police of Armenia received a report that a man’s dead body was found in a canal on a street in the capital city, the police informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The operative team that was dispatched to the scene found in this canal the dead body of Razmik Poghosyan (born in 1934), who was declared missing and was being searched, and removed it from the canal.
No traces of violence were found on the body.
A forensic medical examination has been ordered.
A report is being prepared.