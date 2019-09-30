EEC Board member on creation of unified database and member states' sovereignty

There is a need to create our own database, the servers of which will be interconnected. Moreover, it is extremely important to maintain the sovereignty of each member state of the Eurasian Economic Union. This is what member (minister) of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission for Internal Markets, Awareness and Information and Communication Technologies Karine Minasyan said during a panel session entitled “Common Eurasian Transportalogistic System: Ground for Transit Potential” today.

According to her, the creation of a unified database and digitization must contain elements such as the digitization of physical objects and the record-registration of business processes.

Minasyan added that it is also important to harmonize the adoption of decisions and distribute services among the State and businesses.