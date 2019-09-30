Sanitek company responds to Prosecutor General’s Office of Armenia and denies all charges

The facts stated in the report of the Prosecutor General’s Office distort reality and are the result of a superficial analysis of the situation, Sanitek waste management company said in a statement.
Last week the Armenian Prosecutor General’s Office reported that the company engaged in garbage collection in Yerevan caused damage to the capital budget in the amount of AMD 5.3 billion.
According to the company, it is incorrect to talk about such a figure, since its entire annual turnover does not exceed AMD 5.2 billion. The Sanitek company claims that the mayor’s office in Yerevan actually wants to destroy the company using all the levers of the state machine.
Representatives of the company refute the allegations of the Prosecutor General’s Office that the deal between the company and the mayor’s office contained false information about the company’s availability of the necessary technical means, finances and labor.
According to Sanitek, it faithfully fulfilled its obligations, and until 2018 it had all the necessary documents, including bank guarantees.
In a statement by the Prosecutor General’s Office, it was also noted that agreements between the operator and the city hall provided for the timely maintenance and cleaning of four thousand container sites, but only 459 of them were cleared. Sanitek notes that there are about four thousand in Yerevan places where containers are installed, but only 459 of them have specially equipped sites.
They also assured that they have all the evidence of how the Prosecutor General’s fabricates a criminal case through the mediation of the city hall. In the event that defamation of Sanitek continues, the company will publish this evidence.