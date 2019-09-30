Armenian Minister: Unified database may lead to cheaper goods in Eurasian Economic Union zone

Creating a single database can lead to cheaper goods in the Eurasian Economic Union zone, said Minister of High-Tech Industry of Armenia Hakob Arshakyan on Monday.

According to him, both in logistics and in other sectors of the economy it is important to achieve a high level of development, if technology is used correctly.

“Today, much is said about artificial intelligence algorithms and its use in digitization. Obviously, the most important thing for this is the creation of a single database. In this regard, it is important to have a single platform that can be used, including by business. It is important that a single database and a single platform are not created along separate transport corridors of the EAEU, but throughout the Union,” he said.

The Minister noted that these measures can lead to cheaper goods, which does not happen during customs procedures in the current conditions.