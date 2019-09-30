Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Armenia

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in Armenia where he will participate in the regular session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council on October 1.
As reported earlier, the heads of states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) countries, as well as chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC)—and Armenia’s former Prime Minister—Tigran Sargsyan will participate in the aforesaid meeting.
Among the participants of the enlarged session of the Council will be President of Moldova Igor Dodon, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hassan Rouhani and Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.
US President Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Juliani has cancelled his visit to Yerevan.
Currently, Presidents of Iran, Moldova, Belarus and Kyrgyzstan Hassan Rouhani, Igor Dodon, Alexander Lukashenko and Sooronbay Zheenbekov are in Yerevan, and Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong arrived in Armenia on September 27.