Heritage Party leader on Vanetsyan-Pashinyan debate
Heritage Party leader on Vanetsyan-Pashinyan debate
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

All state officials need to show restraint. This is what leader of Heritage Party Raffi Hovannisian told journalists today, touching upon the remote debate between former director of the National Security Service Artur Vanetsyan and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

“This is an unserious situation that concerns former and especially current officials. This also concerns security officers and the Prime Minister. Everyone needs to show restraint. Everyone is watching and analyzing,” he said.

Raffi Hovannisian says he sees progress at the global level, but believes everything still depends on one person.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
