NGO head: We need to get rid of excessive bureaucracy in Eurasian Economic Union
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Economics

To develop trade relations in the Eurasian Economic Union, it is necessary to get rid of excessive bureaucracy, said chair of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Armenia Arsen Ghazaryan on Monday.

According to him, this is due to the understanding of the need to change the culture of administration, otherwise the Union will experience serious problems. 

“One of the results of this problem is the idleness of Armenian trucks at the Upper Lars checkpoint. All this is connected with the maintenance of new regulations and administration, which leads people to think that Russia does not like them,” he said adding that the member states, along with the presence of their own interests, should become a single market. 

“At the same time, the creation of large monopolies within the Union is unacceptable, which will inevitably go to raise tariffs,” said Ghazaryan.
