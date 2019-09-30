Renowned CNN reporter Richard Quest to be keynote speaker at WCIT

CNN’s renowned business correspondent Richard Quest and Emmy award-winning business and technology journalist at CNN Samuel Burke will be key speakers at the WCIT 2019.
Curt Hebert, former chairman at Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, Vago Muradian, editor at Defense & Aerospace Report, Nikhil Nayab, Global Head, Payments Innovation and Blockchain at Conduent and Armen Kherlopian, Chief Science Officer at Genpact will be among key speakers.
WCIT 2019 will be held in Yerevan on October 6-9, 2019. The Congress is hosted by Armenia with the support and under the high patronage of the Government of the Republic of Armenia. The World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) was established by the World Information Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA). Its main organizing body is the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises (UATE).