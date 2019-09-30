EEU member states leaders arrive in Armenia, Yerevan hosts Eurasian conference, digest 30.09.2019

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents a daily digest of Armenia-related top news as of 30.09.2019:

· Armenia is welcoming leaders of EEU member states for the next meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council to be held on October 1 in Yerevan.

Singaporean PM Lee Hsien Loong and his wife Ho Ching have already arrived in Armenia on Saturday and visited the Armenian Genocide memorial.

A free trade area deal will be signed between the EEU and Singapore during the meeting of the Supreme EEC, Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan said at the joint a press conference with his Singaporean counterpart.

Among the guests who have already arrived in Armenia are Moldovan President Igor Dodon, Kyrgyz President Soronbay Jeenbekov, Belarus' President Aleksander Lukashenko.

The upcoming meeting will also be attended by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

According to Kremlin’s press service, Russian President Vladimir Putin, who will also be present, will hold separate meetings with PM and Iranian President.

· A conference, entitled “Transit Potential of the Eurasian Continent,” took place Monday in Yerevan.

The event has brought together chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Tigran Sargsyan, politicians and business community representatives from the Eurasian Economic Union member states.

According to Prime Minister NIkol Pashinyan, Armenia can become an energy hub in the Eurasian Union, and close cooperation with Iran can contribute to this. "Today, Armenia, due to its location, can become a reliable transport corridor due to the inevitable increase in traffic,” the PM added.

· A serviceman of the Karabakh Defense Army died on Saturday.

Artsakh Defense Army soldier Arman Levonyan, 20, sustained a fatal gunshot wound at the protection area of a Defense Army military unit that is located in a northerly direction.

Arman Levonyan was from the Ohanavan community of Aragatsotn province of Armenia.

According to his classmate, he was to complete his service in the fall.

· The second president of Armenia Robert Kocharyan has been moved to Yerevan Kentron penitentiary after undergoing ongoing medical examination at Izmirlian medical center, said Nona Navikyan, Head of the Public Relations Department of the Ministry of Justice's Criminal Executive Department.

· A group of Jermuk residents filed a lawsuit against the Armenian Minister of the Environment Erik Grigoryan.

The third party is the Finance Ministry, the Lydian Armenia company and the SNCO of environmental impact assessments.

· Famous composer and conductor of Armenian descent Loris Tjeknavorian has been proposed as Iran's peace ambassador at the United Nations.

The proposal was put forward in a meeting held at the United Nations Information Center in Tehran on September 21, World Peace Day.

· Fifty doctors from the US arrived in Armenia as part of the charity medical mission and will consult patients for free, perform surgeries and other procedures in medical centers of Yerevan, Armenian regions and Artsakh, Honorary Consul of Armenia in Fresno Berj Apkarian told NEWS.am Medicine.

This year the mission also brought medical equipment to Armenia and medicines for over $ 250,000 and as part of the mission, the operating room at the Ashtarak Medical Center was repaired for $ 325,000.