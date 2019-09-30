Minister: Armenian legislation allows person with criminal record to run in local self-government elections

Armenian legislation does not prohibit people with a criminal record from running in the elections of local self-government bodies. This is what Armenia’s Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures Suren Papikyan told journalists today, commenting on Davit Minasyan being elected head of Parakar village.
“I don’t want to justify or encourage this, but one thing is clear — the villagers cast their votes for Davit Minasyan,” he stated.
Touching upon the protest in Norashen village and the demand for the resignation of the regional governor who had dismissed the village head, Papikyan said the following: “There is a reason for this. The village head hadn’t convened sessions of the Council of Elders for six months. This was the reason why the Council of Elders addressed the regional governor, and the latter performed his function within the limits of his powers.”
Based on the results of the September 29 elections of local self-government bodies, Davit Minasyan, who has been previously convicted of causing grave damage to health, has been elected head of Parakar village of Armavir Province.