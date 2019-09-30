Russian First Deputy PM: Information regarding goods on territory of Eurasian Union should be stored on single resource

Information regarding goods, loading and shipping on the territory of the Eurasian Economic Union should be stored on a single resource, said during a panel discussion at the international forum "The transit potential of the Eurasian continent" the First Deputy PM of Russia, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov.

Representative of all.me Martin Simonyan raised an important issue regarding the attraction of new technologies and asked whether there is a likelihood of creating decentralized information storage systems and whether commercial companies will be involved in these processes.

“There should be a cloud where information should be stored regarding the production of goods, loading into a container, dispatch, place of final use, movement of goods. Where the information will come from in each country is not so important, the main thing is that it should be a single resource,” Siluanov noted.

According to Siluanov, commercial organizations should also be involved in ensuring the storage of information on a single resource.

“It is necessary to attract business to this service. This is a really good business service that will be in great demand,” he noted.

all.me is a single digital platform that includes a social network, a trading platform and a payment service.