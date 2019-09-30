News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
September 30
USD
475.97
EUR
519.81
RUB
7.34
ME-USD
0.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
September 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
475.97
EUR
519.81
RUB
7.34
ME-USD
0.08
Show news feed
Russian First Deputy PM: Information regarding goods on territory of Eurasian Union should be stored on single resource
Russian First Deputy PM: Information regarding goods on territory of Eurasian Union should be stored on single resource
Region:Armenia
Theme: Innovations

Information regarding goods, loading and shipping on the territory of the Eurasian Economic Union should be stored on a single resource, said during a panel discussion at the international forum "The transit potential of the Eurasian continent" the First Deputy PM of Russia, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov.

Representative of all.me Martin Simonyan raised an important issue regarding the attraction of new technologies and asked whether there is a likelihood of creating decentralized information storage systems and whether commercial companies will be involved in these processes.

“There should be a cloud where information should be stored regarding the production of goods, loading into a container, dispatch, place of final use, movement of goods. Where the information will come from in each country is not so important, the main thing is that it should be a single resource,” Siluanov noted.

According to Siluanov, commercial organizations should also be involved in ensuring the storage of information on a single resource.

“It is necessary to attract business to this service. This is a really good business service that will be in great demand,” he noted.

all.me is a single digital platform that includes a social network, a trading platform and a payment service.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Tickets for WCIT 2019 available on meMarket with 25% discount
Tickets are already available on the WCIT website as well as on meMarket...
 all.me digital platform becomes WCIT 2019 Special Partner
all.me is a digital platform with a unique method of empowering and rewarding users...
 Best photos of First Armenian International Photo Fest awarded (PHOTOS)
Several special prizes were awarded by the National Assembly, the UAE Embassy in Armenia...
 First Armenian International Photo Fest kicks off in garden of parliament
The official opening and award ceremony will be...
 all.me representatives welcome participants of Armenian International Photo Fest (PHOTO)
Artak Tovmasyan says they mainly support cultural, scientific and sports events...
 Yerevan to host 1st Armenian International Photo Fest with all.me as the digital partner (PHOTOS)
The Armenian International Photo Fest will have at least 38 exposition venues in downtown Yerevan...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos