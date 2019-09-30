Armenia Parliament Speaker receives Singapore PM

Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan today received the delegation led by Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong, who is in Armenia on an official visit, as reported the press service of the National Assembly of Armenia.
Ararat Mirzoyan stated that Armenia is interested in the deepening of relations with Singapore. “Of course, Singapore’s model of economic development is exemplary for Armenia. I would also like to say that Armenia is interested in the deepening of relations between the parliaments of both countries, and the Armenian parliament has already launched the process of establishing the Armenia-Singapore parliamentary friendship group. I have high hopes that Singapore also shows such interest,” Ararat Mirzoyan said.
Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong declared that he is very happy to be in Armenia for the first time. According to him, the Framework Agreement on Comprehensive Economic Cooperation and the Free Trade Agreement to be signed between Singapore and member states of the Eurasian Economic Union will further promote the development of relations between Armenia and Singapore. “Singapore has warm, friendly and diplomatic ties with Armenia, and I would like to deepen the diplomatic ties with the Armenian parliament,” Lee Hsien Loong said.
The parliamentary speaker expressed gratitude to Singapore’s Prime Minister for the cordial words and the country’s interest and gladly mentioned that Singapore has decided to hold the days of Armenian culture next year.
Singapore’s Prime Minister stated that he has met Singaporean tourists in Armenia, presented the statistics on tourism in Singapore and agreed that there is great potential to enhance the tourism sector between Singapore and Armenia.
During the meeting, Ararat Mirzoyan also touched upon recognition of the Armenian Genocide and the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and voiced hope that several countries, including Singapore officially recognize the Armenian Genocide and support the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in the format of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.