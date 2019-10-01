Woman sentenced to life imprisonment for first time in Spain

Citizen of Spain Ana Julia Quesada has been sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering an eight-year-old child, reports TASS, citing El Pais.

According to El Pais, Quesada is the first woman to be sentenced to life in prison in Spain. In September, Quesada pleaded guilty of the murder of her partner’s son (Gabriel Cruz) in aggravating circumstances. The city court of Almeri also prohibited the murderer from approaching the parents of the deceased child and obliged her to pay a total of 500,000 euros for moral damage. In addition, Quesada will have to pay another 200,000 euros to the government for the expenses that were made while searching for Gabriel.

The woman can appeal the verdict. If she doesn’t, she will have to stay in prison for 25 years until the verdict is reviewed for the first time.

The tragedy happened in 2018 when a child got lost in a small settlement in Andalucia. Hundreds of people participated in searches, and law-enforcement authorities soon found out that the child was murdered by Quesada, who was in a relationship with the boy’s father at the time.