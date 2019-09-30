NGO chair: Maximum permitted weights during transportation through Upper Lars will decrease from October 1

From October 1, the maximum permitted weights of cargo will decrease from 40 to 38 tons, the chair of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Armenia Arsen Ghazaryan told reporters expressing doubt that all freight carriers are aware of this.
According to him, the situation on the Upper Lars is the result of flaws in the administration and carelessness of state bodies, which cannot notify of changes in time.
“There is no political connotation, and it’s not worth listening to the talk that the Russians are trying to show their significance and supposedly create obstacles on the Upper Lars. The only thing you need is just to comply with the standards, and authorities should inform the business about the changes,” he said.
He explained that the requirements of the Iranian side are much stricter, and through Iran, Armenian cargo carriers cannot transport goods weighing more than 20 tons.