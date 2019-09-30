Nikol Pashinyan meets Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko (PHOTOS)

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan today met with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who arrived in Armenia to attend the EEU Supreme Economic Council.

According to PM, it is a very important meeting, as the Eurasian Economic Union and Iran free trade agreement will come into force in October.

“And tomorrow we are going to sign a corresponding agreement with Singapore. It means that the circle of partners of the Eurasian Economic Union is expanding, and I am very pleased that this is happening during Armenia's presidency of the Eurasian Economic Union. I am confident that this will increase the attractiveness of the EAEU and open new opportunities for business in all EEU member states. I am very happy for this meeting because we will be able to discuss some of our relationship issues that are at a good level,” he said.

According to Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, they have always supported each of your applications, and I must say that this is the first time that you have not only been able to move forward, but also to develop a relevant agreement within a year.

“Frankly, Singapore should first of all be grateful to Armenia for such an agreement. However, I must emphasize that the agreement is in favor of all states, otherwise no one would consider it. That's why this agreement has been worked out at an optimal time,” he noted.

According to him, it turns out that both the Armenian PM and President of Azerbaijan are good friends of him.

“And what can I do? I'm very good both with Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The PM, in turn, noted: “You know that we do not have rather easy relations with Azerbaijan, that is to say, conflict relations. We also discussed this issue within the CSTO. Of course, every state must take into account its own interests, but I would like to emphasize, as we have said, that we also have collective interests, and I am very pleased that we are able to work together and discuss all the nuances to come to a common opinion.”