Armenia Deputy PM receives Iranian energy minister

Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan today received the delegation led by Minister of Energy of Iran Reza Ardakanian, who is in Armenia on a working visit, as reported the news service of the Government of Armenia.
Greeting the guests, the Deputy Prime Minister attached importance to the development of Iranian-Armenian relations for the benefit of both countries.
As co-chairs of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission of the Republic of Armenia and the Islamic Republic of Iran, Mher Grigoryan and Reza Ardakanian discussed the implementation of the points stated in the Memorandum of Mutual Understanding on the 16th session of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission of the Republic of Armenia and the Islamic Republic of Iran, attached importance to the cooperation between Iran and Armenia in the energy sector and voiced hope that the cooperation will be expanded.
The interlocutors also touched upon the opportunities for the development of cooperation in other sectors of mutual interest.