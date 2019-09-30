News
Monday
September 30
News
Yerevan hosts second meeting of EEU member states' transport sector council
Yerevan hosts second meeting of EEU member states' transport sector council
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

The second sitting of the Council of Heads of Transport Authorized Bodies of the Eurasian Economic Union was held in Yerevan today, chaired by Suren Papikyan, Armenian Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure, the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure of Armenia’s press service reported.

In his opening remarks, Suren Papikyan expressed his gratitude to both the Armenian government and the Eurasian Economic Commission for organizing this meeting within the International Economic Forum. The Minister also thanked the representatives of the member states of the organization for their support and participation in this important event.

At the end of the meeting, the Ministers decided to hold the next Ministerial Session in Moscow.
This text available in   Հայերեն
