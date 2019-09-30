Anna Hakobyan invites Singapore PM's wife to official dinner (PHOTOS)

Anna Hakobyan (wife of the Prime Minister of Armenia) invited Ho Chin (Wife of the Prime Minister of Singapore), who is in Armenia on an official visit, to the governmental mansion for an official dinner today.
As reported the Office of Anna Hakobyan, during the meeting held in a warm and intimate atmosphere, Ho Chin shared her impressions of her visit to Armenia, and Anna Hakobyan recalled her meetings in Singapore.
Anna Hakobyan also presented the activities of her “My Step” and “City of Smile” charitable foundations and the aim of the “Women for Peace” drive.