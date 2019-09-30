Human Rights Defender of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Artak Beglaryan delivered a speech at the “Human rights are universal” event organized at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.
On his Facebook page, Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan informed that Artak Beglaryan was provided the opportunity by the National Assembly of Armenia.
“At the initiative and with the support of the National Assembly of Armenia, Human Rights Defender of Artsakh Artak Beglaryan had an opportunity to participate in the “gray zones” discussion at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe,” he wrote.
This was the first time the Human Rights Defender of Artsakh was speaking at the PACE, and the issue of universality of human rights was included in the agenda for the session through Armenia’s efforts.