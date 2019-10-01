Yerevan prosecutor's office institutes proceedings for Poghos Poghosyan's death based on newly emerged circumstances

Due to newly emerged circumstances in regard to the criminal case instituted in relation to the death of Poghos Poghosyan, proceedings have been instituted by the prosecutor’s office in Yerevan under the elements of prima facie crime envisaged by an article of the Criminal Code of Armenia, as reported Advisor to the Prosecutor General of Armenia Gor Abrahamyan. According to him, on September 12, 2019, for the purpose of examining through a criminal procedure, the Prosecutor General’s Office of Armenia sent the application of the attorneys of Steven John Newton, the attached and translated documents, as well as the criminal case regarding the death of Poghos Poghosyan at Aragast Café on the night of September 24 2001 examined by the first instance court of general jurisdiction of the Kentron and Nork-Marash Administrative Districts of Yerevan to the prosecutor’s office in Yerevan.

By the verdict of the court of general jurisdiction of Kentron and Nork-Marash Administrative Districts of Yerevan of February 21, 2002, Aghamal Harutyunyan was found guilty for carelessly committing murder through criminal negligence and was sentenced to two years in prison. According to Abrahamyan, based on the submitted report, prima facie circumstances have emerged, and by combination with the circumstances established prior to that, they can prove that Aghamal Harutyunyan prima facie committed a graver crime (murder in aggravating circumstances) than the crime for which he was sentenced. In addition, those circumstances attest to committal of the crime with the participation of other persons as well. These circumstances were not known during investigation of the criminal case.