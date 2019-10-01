Newspaper: Armenia delegation to cut PACE business trip short

YEREVAN. – The National Assembly (NA) of Armenia delegates to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) will have to cut their business trip short and return so that they will be in the NA on the day of voting on the matter of termination of Constitutional Court President Hrayr Tovmasyan’s powers in this capacity, Hraparak (Square) newspaper reported.
“The delegates, who on Sunday, September 29, departed for the PACE fall session, had to return on Saturday [October 5], since, as a rule, our delegation always departs with that schedule.
“Deputy chief of the NA staff, Lilit Minasyan, confirmed the news. ‘The delegation members will return to Armenia on [Thursday] October 3.’ All? Or part of it? ‘All,’” Hraparak wrote.