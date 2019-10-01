News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 01
USD
475.97
EUR
519.81
RUB
7.34
ME-USD
0.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
475.97
EUR
519.81
RUB
7.34
ME-USD
0.08
Show news feed
Newspaper: Armenia delegation to cut PACE business trip short
Newspaper: Armenia delegation to cut PACE business trip short
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The National Assembly (NA) of Armenia delegates to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) will have to cut their business trip short and return so that they will be in the NA on the day of voting on the matter of termination of Constitutional Court President Hrayr Tovmasyan’s powers in this capacity, Hraparak (Square) newspaper reported. 

“The delegates, who on Sunday, September 29, departed for the PACE fall session, had to return on Saturday [October 5], since, as a rule, our delegation always departs with that schedule.

“Deputy chief of the NA staff, Lilit Minasyan, confirmed the news. ‘The delegation members will return to Armenia on [Thursday] October 3.’ All? Or part of it? ‘All,’” Hraparak wrote.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Newspaper: Armenia parliament majority faction member to lose PACE seat
Russia has clearly demanded from Armenia that Igityan should leave the Armenian National Assembly delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe…
 Zhirayr Sefilyan: Governance in Armenia in deep crisis
When asked what risk former director of the...
 PM Pashinyan at UN: We have steadfast determination to push forward democracy, reform in Armenia
It is based on the substantial mandate of its people…
 Armenia ex-Police chief found dead at home
A criminal case has been launched on charges of causing suicide…
 Mikael Minasyan on Armenia PM's statement on Armenian Apostolic Church
Armenia’s former Ambassador to the Holy See Mikael Minasyan has...
 Head of Armenian parliament's majority faction on Vanetsyan's statement
When told that Artur Vanetsyan is trying to get into...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos