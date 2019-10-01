Armenia PM congratulates People’s Republic of China 70th anniversary

The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, has sent a congratulatory message to Chinese President Xi Jinping on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the proclamation of the People’s Republic of China.
The message notes, in particular, that Armenia attaches particular importance to the comprehensive, sustained, and consistent strengthening and deepening of traditional friendly relations with China.
As per Pashinyan, further expansion of bilateral relations and exchanges in various domains and active cooperation within the international arena are in the vital interests of the two countries and peoples.
Also, the Armenian PM expressed the hope that his visit to and meeting with Xi in China this May will serve as a basis for raising the Armenian-Chinese friendship and cooperation to a new level.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message also to Li Keqiang, Premier of the State Council of China, on the occasion of the aforesaid anniversary.
As per this message, Armenia attaches particular importance to the comprehensive, sustained, and consistent strengthening and deepening of traditional friendly relations with China.
Furthermore, Nikol Pashinyan expressed the hope that his visit to and meeting with Li in China this May will push forward the agenda of Armenian-Chinese friendship and cooperation.