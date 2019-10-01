Digital opportunities in Eurasian space to be discussed in Yerevan

YEREVAN. — A panel session dedicated to digital financial technologies in the Eurasian space set to be held on Tuesday within the Transit Potential of the Eurasian Continent forum.
The moderator of the panel session titled "Digital financial technologies - new opportunities for integrating payment systems of the Eurasian continent in transport logistics" will be adviser to the Russian President Sergey Glazyev. Among the speakers are General Director of the CIS Finance and Banking Council Pavel Nefidov and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the all.me company Artak Tovmasyan.
Participants will discuss blockchain technology, the possibilities of legalizing and using digital currencies in the Eurasian Economic Union, the possibilities of modern payment systems, the impact of IT companies on transport logistics, etc.