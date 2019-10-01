Peru's president and parliament removes each other from power

Peruvian President Martín Vizcarra ordered the dissolution of the country's congress, but lawmakers refused to disperse and in response decided to remove him from power for a period of 12 months, BBC reported.

MPs believe that the president is organizing a coup in the country and acting as a dictator. After the announcement of the dissolution of the congress, they remained in the building and refuse to leave it. Some of them say they will resist any attempts to get them out of parliament. The MPs suggested transferring power to the country's vice president. He agreed to accept it.

At the same time, the decision of the leader of the state was supported by the population: in the capital and other cities, people marched in support of Vizcarra.

The cause of the political impasse was the long-standing corruption crisis in the country: party leaders and presidents, including the predecessor of the current head of state, ended up in prison on charges of bribery. Alan Garcia, the former president of the country accused of corruption, committed suicide during his arrest in April this year.

Vizcarra has been calling for new elections since July of this year - but the opposition-controlled parliament does not agree to such a decision. According to the president, the opposition also blocks all his attempts to carry out economic and political reforms.