Armenia Criminal Court of Appeal decides not to consider appeal by ex-President Kocharyan’s attorneys
Armenia Criminal Court of Appeal decides not to consider appeal by ex-President Kocharyan’s attorneys
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The Criminal Court of Appeal of Armenia has decided not to consider the appeal by second President Robert Kocharyan’s legal defendants against the decision to not commute his pretrial measure of custody, arguing that the aforementioned decision is not subject to appeal. Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned about this from the judicial information system.

According to the Criminal Court of Appeal, under the Criminal Procedure Code, in cases where an appellate appeal is brought against a judicial act that is not subject to appeal, by decision of the appellate court, such an appeal is not considered.

On September 17, a capital city Yerevan court of first instance denied the motion by the attorneys of Kocharyan for his immediate release, and upheld the Criminal Court of Appeal’s earlier decision on remanding him in custody.

And the second president’s legal defenders appealed this decision of the court of first instance to the higher court.

Robert Kocharyan is charged with overthrowing the constitutional order in Armenia in connection with the aforesaid events in March 2008, and taking a particularly large bribe. He has been arrested three times within one year; the last one was on June 25, by the decision of the Criminal Court of Appeal.

On March 1 and 2, 2008 the then authorities of Armenia used force against the opposition members who were rallying in downtown Yerevan, and against the results of the presidential election on February 19, 2008. Eight demonstrators as well as two servicemen of the internal troops were killed in the clashes.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
